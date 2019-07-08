Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Lifted Holding; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Lifted Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Position by $472,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 335,430 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 5.13M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Lp holds 0% or 1,990 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Pnc Service Grp invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Tekla Management Lc has 0.16% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moody Bancshares Division stated it has 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Temasek (Private) Limited reported 1.24% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Art Advisors Lc has 0.06% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 7,494 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,674 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 67,941 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 75,600 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares to 369,136 shares, valued at $26.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 14,751 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated Ny has invested 2.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 110,700 shares. 275,644 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Beese Fulmer Mgmt has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0.49% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rothschild Invest Corp Il has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nomura reported 0.08% stake. First National Bank Of Omaha reported 78,470 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd invested in 41,750 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc owns 197,727 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trustmark Savings Bank Department holds 0.05% or 10,215 shares. Court Place Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Numerixs Inv Techs reported 0.11% stake.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.