Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Boosted Holding; Sandhill Capital Partners Position in West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Has Raised by $672,650 as Market Valuation Rose

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 3836.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 55,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 56,448 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 1,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.7. About 250,729 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 78,611 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Shelton Management holds 578 shares. 7.11M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 13,055 shares. Montag A Associate invested in 3,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Corporation holds 213 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Mason Street Advsr owns 0.09% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 39,450 shares. Granahan Inv Management Ma reported 0.36% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 4,733 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Com reported 7,145 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Huntington National Bank has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 18,075 shares in its portfolio.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nlight Inc Com by 47,169 shares to 14,986 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catasys Inc Com Par by 46,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 399,372 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il accumulated 49,309 shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 55,377 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.07% or 488,178 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 10,190 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.05% stake. St James Inv Limited Liability Company reported 3.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Duff And Phelps holds 14,615 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 293 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company, a New York-based fund reported 6.79 million shares. Natixis has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kentucky Retirement has 0.26% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 636,394 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts Inc. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co stated it has 20,969 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

