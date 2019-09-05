Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined; As Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Share Price Declined, Holder North Run Capital LP Decreased Stake by $2.60 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 8.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) by 32.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 185,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.77% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 565,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Hemisphere Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 8,658 shares traded. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 7.04% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 12/03/2018 – Cinelatino Launches on Cox Communications in New Orleans and Other Southeast Markets, Giving the Network Full Distribution; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group Had $209. M in Debt, $107.4M Cash at March 31; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: NET BOOK VALUE HEMISPHERE MATERIALLY LOWER; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: LIKELY HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO VALUE LOWER THAN EUR2.2B; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: CBRE VALUED HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO AT ABOUT EUR1.1B; 09/04/2018 – Hemp, Inc. Provides CBS Behind-The-Scenes Access to the Largest Hemp Processing Mill in the Western Hemisphere; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF TO WORK TO DETERMINE VALUE OF HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold HMTV shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 12.47 million shares or 6.22% more from 11.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 551 shares. 708,417 are held by Sabby Limited Liability Company. Prelude Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 3,249 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Boyar Asset invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 276,346 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 20,563 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 32,267 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). 45,100 are held by Teton Advsrs. Citigroup holds 4,683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Group has invested 0.05% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co invested in 37,296 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 192,680 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 36,608 shares to 194,960 shares, valued at $74.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 52,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Us Home Cons Etf (ITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, America First Advsr Ltd Co has 3.32% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Da Davidson & reported 196,592 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Citadel Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.40 million shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 16,996 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 53,089 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc accumulated 111,616 shares. Brown Advisory owns 395,623 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.83M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Schulhoff & Company holds 0.18% or 7,862 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).