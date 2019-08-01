Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Share Price Declined While Wunderlich Securities Lifted Position by $501,079; Southernco (SO) Position Held by Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 68,679 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 57,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 10.22M shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Southernco (SO) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 11,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 247,181 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 235,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Southernco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 6.96 million shares traded or 69.10% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 5,848 shares to 7,340 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Call) (SPY) by 29,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Pshs Cs 130/30 (CSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mngmt holds 0.41% or 32,844 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Limited Com holds 0.03% or 4,890 shares in its portfolio. 31,877 were accumulated by Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc. Glynn Management Ltd reported 24,803 shares. 78,693 are owned by Argent Trust Communications. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nomura Holdg accumulated 403,348 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Baillie Gifford And Company reported 110,529 shares stake. Barnett And holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 67,565 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.05% or 395,623 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Assocs owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,300 shares. Clal Insur reported 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Estabrook Management holds 21,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. 90,942 shares were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P, worth $4.42 million on Wednesday, February 6. $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark. Shares for $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Company has 1,000 shares. Scotia Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 75,282 are owned by Sky Invest Lc. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.48% or 22.04 million shares. Pinnacle Fin Prns Inc has invested 0.31% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 35,729 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.17% or 24,560 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 2.04 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 4,227 shares. Bollard Gp accumulated 246,925 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Sns Fincl Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 6,158 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset has 604,982 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny stated it has 4,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 89,671 shares in its portfolio.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares to 267,861 shares, valued at $51.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbuckscor (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,414 shares, and cut its stake in Delltechnologies.

