Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position Maintained by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc; United States Stl New (X) Shareholder Msdc Management LP Decreased Holding by $1.22 Million

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 10.88 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – QTRLY NET SALES $3,149 MLN VS $2,725 MLN LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 – $1.8 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Justice Department: U. S. Steel Corp. Agrees to Resolve Alleged Violations of Clean Water Act in Indiana; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – U. S. Steel Applauds Department of Commerce Circumvention Ruling; 16/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Announces Changes to Executive Team; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 01/05/2018 – United States Steel Highlights Commitment to Sustainability in New Report; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56 million shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 5,450 are held by Weybosset Rech & Management. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.54% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,957 shares. Wendell David Associate has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 5.60M were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. First Bankshares reported 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Limited invested in 12,504 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Southport Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amg Natl Trust Financial Bank has 0.16% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 59,581 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 286,157 shares. Cullinan Assoc holds 42,659 shares.

