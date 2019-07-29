Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position Held by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Valuation Rose, Holder Newport Asia Cut by $1.42 Million Its Position

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 1.92M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 3.42M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Research Investors has 0.29% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 14.94 million shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 7,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 882 shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability Corp has 450,000 shares. Moreover, Amg Trust Bancorp has 0.27% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 72,885 shares. 50,785 are held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated. Cumberland Advsr Incorporated holds 19,150 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Ser Gru Inc has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 30,674 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 112,372 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 8,002 shares.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.48 million for 19.94 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 32,734 shares. First Dallas Securities holds 0.27% or 8,552 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Choate Investment Advisors holds 0.02% or 7,828 shares in its portfolio. 102,285 are held by Ca. 13,610 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Amer Int Group holds 0.09% or 572,976 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Cap invested in 30,428 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Covington Capital Management holds 31,342 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schulhoff & Incorporated invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, B Riley Wealth Inc has 0.52% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 50,000 shares.