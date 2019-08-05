Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Market Value Declined While Smithbridge Asset Management Raised by $338,410 Its Stake; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $45.54 Million; Stock Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59 million, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $37.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1058.24. About 212,409 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 6.67 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.71% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Two Sigma Secs Limited accumulated 573 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.67% stake. Millennium Management Ltd Liability reported 1,130 shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 19,435 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley reported 100 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In invested in 0.03% or 468 shares. Tompkins holds 221 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Raymond James Svcs Inc holds 0.01% or 2,039 shares in its portfolio. 13,751 are held by Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership. 1,459 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) by 179,004 shares to 23.24M shares, valued at $638.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $536.52 million for 12.17 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B T Management Dba Alpha Management holds 57,330 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. North Amer Mngmt Corp reported 6,450 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 5,069 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 771,711 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc reported 0.13% stake. Bahl And Gaynor reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.64% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oakworth has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.52 million shares. Smith Moore And stated it has 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 55,696 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 408,592 shares.