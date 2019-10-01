Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Market Value Declined While M&R Capital Management Trimmed by $384,852 Its Stake; Wex (Put) (WEX) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Holding

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 1.21 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (Put) (WEX) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Wex Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $203.76. About 12,997 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $442.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 5,240 shares to 9,901 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 628,562 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Waddell Reed Finance Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 214,938 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 0.94% or 271,870 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 35,000 are held by Hussman Strategic Advsrs. Shoker Counsel has 20,236 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 476,837 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Nc invested in 0.09% or 18,360 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 104,166 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 18.13 million shares. Marathon Capital reported 15,385 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 55,722 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $101.85 million for 21.58 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Copper Rock Cap Ltd reported 2.34% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 436,479 are owned by Geode Mngmt. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 51,928 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 3,247 shares. Counselors holds 0.01% or 1,028 shares in its portfolio. Crescent Park Mgmt LP holds 4,207 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 129,094 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 100 shares. Brown Advisory owns 331,932 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 5,325 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.06% or 90,436 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Lp holds 40,315 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Artisan Prns Partnership reported 294,255 shares. Logan Cap Management holds 12,185 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.