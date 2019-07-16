Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holder Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.75 Million; As Comcast (CMCSA) Shares Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.32 Million

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 40,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 222,183 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 262,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 5.37M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 33,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 52,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 9.44M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meritage Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Principal Gp accumulated 2.12M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Liability owns 444,640 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Com reported 753 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rosenbaum Jay D invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 166,300 are owned by Zwj Counsel Inc. Icon Advisers Com holds 0.6% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 138,300 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 636,394 shares. Assets Invest Ltd has 0.8% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 55,221 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Sol Cap Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 10,977 shares. Ranger Inv Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First City Cap Mgmt accumulated 7,773 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank reported 39,406 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $482.90 million for 28.51 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Md Cp Gr Etf (IWP) by 7,475 shares to 37,270 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion Com.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 15.04 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6.74M shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 9,662 shares. Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 65,114 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wetherby Asset Management invested 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.84% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Argent Cap Management Ltd Company has 574,991 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 220,067 were reported by Riverhead Management Ltd Llc. Scharf Invests Limited Com holds 4.97% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.23 million shares. Welch Gru Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,077 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 1.22M shares. 104,692 were reported by Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc. Raymond James & reported 8.54M shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,686 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp accumulated 753,992 shares or 0.39% of the stock.