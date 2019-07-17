Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holder Barrett Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined; Spark Investment Management Increased Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holding by $561,200 as Stock Price Rose

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 40,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 222,183 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 262,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 4.38 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 269,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 65,449 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $43.80 million activity. 2.00M shares valued at $43.24 million were sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. on Friday, March 22. GRAY R BRADLEY had sold 20,000 shares worth $445,537.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 100,700 shares to 45,600 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 95,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $482.96 million for 27.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 821 shares to 63,447 shares, valued at $27.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA).