Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger Limited 41 1.38 N/A 1.50 26.58 Tallgrass Energy LP 23 5.46 N/A 1.08 17.73

In table 1 we can see Schlumberger Limited and Tallgrass Energy LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tallgrass Energy LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Schlumberger Limited. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Schlumberger Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Tallgrass Energy LP, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger Limited 0.00% 5.8% 3% Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.45 beta indicates that Schlumberger Limited is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Tallgrass Energy LP’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

Schlumberger Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Tallgrass Energy LP which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Schlumberger Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Schlumberger Limited and Tallgrass Energy LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger Limited 0 3 3 2.50 Tallgrass Energy LP 0 1 0 2.00

Schlumberger Limited has a consensus price target of $49.17, and a 50.28% upside potential. Meanwhile, Tallgrass Energy LP’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 65.08%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Tallgrass Energy LP is looking more favorable than Schlumberger Limited, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80% of Schlumberger Limited shares and 90.3% of Tallgrass Energy LP shares. 0.1% are Schlumberger Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Tallgrass Energy LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schlumberger Limited -0.89% 1.65% -3.38% -11.18% -40.86% 10.78% Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24%

For the past year Schlumberger Limited has 10.78% stronger performance while Tallgrass Energy LP has -21.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Schlumberger Limited beats Tallgrass Energy LP on 10 of the 12 factors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.