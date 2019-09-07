Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

This is a contrast between Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger Limited 40 1.44 N/A 1.50 26.58 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4 0.16 N/A -3.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Schlumberger Limited and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Schlumberger Limited and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger Limited 0.00% 5.8% 3% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7%

Risk and Volatility

Schlumberger Limited has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

Schlumberger Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schlumberger Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Schlumberger Limited and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger Limited 0 3 3 2.50 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Schlumberger Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 43.77% and an $49.17 consensus target price. Competitively Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $4.33, with potential upside of 177.56%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Schlumberger Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Schlumberger Limited and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80% and 94.2% respectively. About 0.1% of Schlumberger Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schlumberger Limited -0.89% 1.65% -3.38% -11.18% -40.86% 10.78% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year Schlumberger Limited has 10.78% stronger performance while Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has -36.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Schlumberger Limited beats Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.