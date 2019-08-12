Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger Limited 41 1.44 N/A 1.50 26.58 Cactus Inc. 34 3.42 N/A 0.81 36.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cactus Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Schlumberger Limited. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Schlumberger Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger Limited 0.00% 5.8% 3% Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Schlumberger Limited is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Cactus Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Cactus Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Schlumberger Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Schlumberger Limited and Cactus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger Limited 0 3 3 2.50 Cactus Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Schlumberger Limited’s average target price is $49.17, while its potential upside is 43.69%. Competitively Cactus Inc. has an average target price of $40.67, with potential upside of 44.73%. The data provided earlier shows that Cactus Inc. appears more favorable than Schlumberger Limited, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Schlumberger Limited and Cactus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80% and 0%. About 0.1% of Schlumberger Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Cactus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schlumberger Limited -0.89% 1.65% -3.38% -11.18% -40.86% 10.78% Cactus Inc. -5.74% -10.27% -15.82% -9.94% -8.65% 7.15%

For the past year Schlumberger Limited has stronger performance than Cactus Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Cactus Inc. beats Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.