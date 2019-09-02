Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Valuation Declined While Old Dominion Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; At&T (T) Market Value Rose While Burney Co Cut Position by $988,931

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

Burney Co decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 31,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 218,832 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 250,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mngmt has 248,080 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 140,930 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn reported 0.84% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 447,840 are held by Stewart Patten Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 3.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 371,453 shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank owns 28,134 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Bell Financial Bank invested in 0.77% or 91,136 shares. Goelzer Management Inc owns 1.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 395,618 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability owns 510,724 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Colonial accumulated 0.21% or 35,318 shares. Clark Cap Grp Inc Incorporated reported 900,424 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Aimz Inv Advisors Lc reported 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Merriman Wealth Management has 14,700 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc invested 1.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ghp Investment Advisors has invested 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 64,877 shares to 132,034 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 29,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap (SLY) by 37,977 shares to 147,138 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Us Div Eq (SCHD).