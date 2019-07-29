Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Valuation Declined While Old Dominion Capital Management Cut Stake by $507,375; Rothschild Investment Holding in Boeing Company (BA) Decreased by $2.29 Million

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 5.61M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 6,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,453 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, down from 45,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $340.29. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 45,719 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.33 million shares. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson holds 1,198 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Insur Tx holds 1.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,315 shares. Haverford Trust Company holds 0.05% or 7,025 shares. Nokota Lp reported 20,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Communication Lc has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Schroder Invest Mgmt has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 153,596 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communication Ltd reported 1,324 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oakmont stated it has 21.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rampart Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1St Source Bancshares reported 13,450 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Associated Banc has 1.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 58,822 shares. 2.32 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Moreover, Cullen Mgmt Ltd has 1.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.30 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,155 shares to 22,597 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 6,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger Receives Master Contract From Chevron in GoM – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton Is Making The Right Moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,257 shares to 8,358 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Us Div Eq (SCHD) by 6,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 48,754 shares in its portfolio. Com Commercial Bank stated it has 134,211 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,429 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 445,877 shares. Wasatch Advisors reported 111,949 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Logan Management has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jennison Associate Limited holds 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 1.17 million shares. Autus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 88,683 shares. 55,840 were reported by Mai Mngmt. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagle Global Advsrs Llc reported 5,562 shares. Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,429 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has invested 1.55% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Eck Assoc holds 4.19M shares.