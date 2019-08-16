Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Shareholder Motco Has Raised Its Holding by $508,948; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Share Price Rose, Greenlight Capital Increased Position by $14.58 Million

Motco increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 11,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 63,905 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 52,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 9.70M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 354,907 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs holds 45,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd owns 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 136,555 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 25,919 shares. 10,176 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 0% or 17,071 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 573,623 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jane Street Grp has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 11,102 shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Co reported 2.08% stake. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.18% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ohio-based Victory has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 18,730 were reported by Bridges Investment Management Incorporated. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 278,624 shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability Co owns 6.51% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 5.88M shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX) by 26,505 shares to 269,938 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 1,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,217 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

