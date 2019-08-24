Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Shareholder Longer Investments Cut Holding by $473,430; As Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (LYB) Share Price Declined, Ftb Advisors Boosted Position

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 38,145 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 49,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (LYB) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 16,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 82,397 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 65,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.39M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.05% or 115,731 shares. Wealthcare Limited Liability Corp reported 690 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Interactive Advisors invested in 0% or 55 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Lc owns 1.29 million shares. Boston Family Office Limited has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 14,061 were reported by Cambridge Trust. Southport Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. 4,227 are owned by Johnson Financial Gru Inc. First City Capital Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,773 shares. 27,828 were reported by Curbstone Corp. Moreover, Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Farmers Commercial Bank invested in 0.03% or 1,373 shares. Ca has 0.53% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 102,285 shares. Montgomery invested in 19,666 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 32,730 shares to 34,866 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,106 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Kwmg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lipe & Dalton has invested 2.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Utah Retirement has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.54% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 4.38 million shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Company holds 2,854 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.19% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Art Ltd has 0.27% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Oxbow Llc invested in 27,145 shares or 0.28% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Financial Services has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Qs Llc accumulated 111,277 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 11,471 shares. 7,149 are owned by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust.