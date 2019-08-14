Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Share Price Declined While Investment Management Of Virginia Has Increased Its Position; Royal London Asset Management LTD Holding In Extra Space Storage (EXR) Was Lifted

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 605 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 51,147 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21B, up from 50,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 349,824 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 58.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 26,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 71,028 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 44,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.19% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 9.13M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment

