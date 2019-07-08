Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Position Increased by Amg National Trust Bank; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,277 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, down from 47,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.66. About 520,220 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 14,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,581 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 45,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 3.29 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What’s Driving Our $44 Price Estimate For Schlumberger? – Forbes” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 5,336 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 102,963 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank accumulated 6,649 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hodges Cap Management accumulated 30,428 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.15% or 7.59M shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur Com has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dodge & Cox stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Captrust Financial holds 0.2% or 109,182 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested in 16.28 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.05% or 111,949 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,890 shares. Blume Cap Inc reported 1.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd reported 3.73 million shares stake.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWO) by 3,045 shares to 76,594 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians (NYSE:DOC) by 23,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,910 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (ACWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 628,046 shares. Natl Ins Company Tx stated it has 114,190 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. 5,125 are held by Portland Global Advsr Limited Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 42,624 shares. Moreover, Bragg Advisors has 0.88% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 175,350 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.3% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 212,220 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 57,408 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 52,400 were accumulated by South Dakota Council. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). At Bankshares invested in 0.12% or 6,298 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc reported 115,131 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Girard Prns Ltd reported 1.42% stake. The Illinois-based Thomas White Intll Limited has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 1.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.11 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Margins Are Still The Story – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,794 shares to 20,754 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF).