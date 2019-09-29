Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Holding Raised by Amg National Trust Bank; Rgm Capital Decreased Its Verint Systems (VRNT) Holding as Stock Declined

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 119.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 71,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 130,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20 million, up from 59,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 208,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.25M, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 388,578 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Verint to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Verint and Neuberger Berman Announce Resolution of Proxy Contest – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Before You Buy Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Verint Systems Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 306,700 shares to 6.02 million shares, valued at $96.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 243,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Greenwood Capital Ltd invested in 0.24% or 18,002 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0% or 2,370 shares. Bluestein R H Company owns 9,200 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 137 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). C M Bidwell accumulated 2,325 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 25,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has 318,882 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank owns 333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields, a New York-based fund reported 36,644 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Incorporated has 196,000 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Gam Holdg Ag has 0.04% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 17,703 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 78,669 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Marathon Mngmt holds 0.25% or 15,385 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 350,273 shares. Oppenheimer & Company holds 61,912 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 3,030 shares. Cambrian Cap Partnership invested 1.71% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 41,965 are owned by Jefferies Gp Ltd Com. Argent Tru Co has 0.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Founders Financial Securities Ltd holds 0.26% or 20,175 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Penobscot Investment Company Inc reported 9,027 shares stake. Field And Main Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Autus Asset Management Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 83,316 shares. Duff & Phelps Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 167,342 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $112.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 135,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Home (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.