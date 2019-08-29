Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Mastercard (MA) Stake by $24.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 76.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 5,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1,748 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, down from 7,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $278.24. About 2.02 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 11.25M shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares to 29,508 shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Invests Incorporated invested 2.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 0.26% stake. Bridges Invest holds 312,382 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.39% stake. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 43,586 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,349 shares. Gladius Capital Management LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Daiwa Securities Grp accumulated 55,529 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Serv Lc has invested 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ipswich Invest Mngmt Inc owns 3,250 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,985 shares. 2,127 are held by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Autus Asset Limited Liability Company reported 2.5% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Old National Bankshares In reported 3,249 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Us Div Eq (SCHD) by 6,582 shares to 48,397 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap (SLY) by 37,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

