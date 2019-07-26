Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Decreased Stake by $507,375; Adelante Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) as Stock Value Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 169,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.45 million, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 1.27 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 27,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 2.52M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Outgoing Schlumberger CEO to stay on payroll, continue earning millions – Houston Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,545 shares to 24,983 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Financial Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 80,769 shares. Argyle Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 40,050 shares. Enterprise Finance holds 0.03% or 3,601 shares in its portfolio. Colony Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carroll Incorporated invested in 6,351 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 124,068 shares. Illinois-based Whitnell has invested 0.47% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 2.79M shares. Boltwood Cap Management invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 2,038 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Llc reported 1.29 million shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Parsons Management Inc Ri holds 0.26% or 55,098 shares. Sun Life reported 42,570 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Horizon Investments Ltd has 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 16,704 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Shell Asset Mgmt Comm owns 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 30,973 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 1.84 million shares. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd has invested 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 60,431 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 901,932 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Private Advisor Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Victory Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.01% or 10,510 shares in its portfolio.