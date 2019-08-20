Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Holder Longer Investments Cut Its Holding by $473,430; Majedie Asset Management LTD Lowered Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $5.20 Million as Shares Rose

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 38,145 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 49,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 7.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 18,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 31,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 49,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $266.57. About 1.23M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invests, a North Carolina-based fund reported 15,076 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 121,106 shares stake. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nbt Bancshares N A Ny reported 47,541 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Miller Howard Invs New York holds 0.09% or 75,435 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moore Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 55,000 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Llc has 4,975 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Lc has invested 0.39% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Andra Ap stated it has 82,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 102,963 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.89 million shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.67 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

