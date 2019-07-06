Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Forms $39.57 Double Bottom; MILBON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MIOFF) Shorts Down By 46%

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) formed double bottom with $36.01 target or 9.00% below today’s $39.57 share price. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has $54.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.05M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

MILBON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MIOFF) had a decrease of 46% in short interest. MIOFF’s SI was 41,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 46% from 76,300 shares previously. It closed at $48.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Milbon Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells hair care products for salons in Japan. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers hair coloring, hair styling, and permanent wave products, as well as shampoos, conditioners, hair treatments, scalp lotions, tools for permanents, etc. It currently has negative earnings. It also exports its products.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity. The insider Le Peuch Olivier sold $660,000.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SLB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating.