Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Pioneer Investment Management Has Raised Its Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) stake by 8,344 shares to 97,211 valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) stake by 84,356 shares and now owns 91,831 shares. Berry Plastic Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 317,463 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guyasuta Advsr Incorporated holds 0.1% or 39,960 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 14,590 shares. Amg Funds Lc has 0.86% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 35,099 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated reported 99,256 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 352,594 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 72,824 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies has $24 highest and $1600 lowest target. $19.25’s average target is 8.02% above currents $17.82 stock price. Patterson Companies had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, August 30.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.26 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 22.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold Schlumberger Limited shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Management Ca reported 0.06% stake. 20,347 are held by Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De. 1,888 are held by Salem Inv Counselors. Argyle Capital has invested 0.61% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca holds 180,188 shares. Next Finance Inc holds 0.03% or 8,094 shares in its portfolio. 16,666 are held by Montgomery Inv Management Incorporated. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 55,039 shares. 5,121 were accumulated by Personal Cap Corp. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Com Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,245 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Corp owns 8.90 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 7,095 shares. Motco holds 0.28% or 74,700 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 35.12% above currents $34.17 stock price. Schlumberger had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of SLB in report on Friday, June 7 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, September 9. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of SLB in report on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.