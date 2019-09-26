Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Guggenheim Capital Upped Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position By $1.78 Million

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 10.87% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. SLB’s profit would be $567.03 million giving it 21.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Schlumberger Limited’s analysts see 17.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 11.20 million shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 14.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 12,717 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 99,220 shares with $13.93M value, up from 86,503 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $8.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.25. About 302,090 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold Schlumberger Limited shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.39% or 38,770 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 52,540 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 4,723 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 30,240 shares. Sir Capital Management Lp holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 259,199 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited, California-based fund reported 28,951 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 39,396 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 0.06% or 3,206 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited reported 61,636 shares stake. Atlantic Union National Bank holds 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 36,069 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 2,104 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc owns 7,802 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.74 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 23.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 31.02% above currents $35.24 stock price. Schlumberger had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 12,419 shares to 78,807 valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 1,785 shares and now owns 25,328 shares. Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Carlisle Construction Materials Changes Name of Its Polyurethane Tire Flatproofing Division – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Carlisle Companies Appoints Mark C. Smith Vice President of Supply Chain – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is -1.38% below currents $145.25 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 8. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.03% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.1% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 10,315 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fayez Sarofim & holds 1,545 shares. Victory Capital Management has 0.16% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ing Groep Nv reported 8,746 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.07% stake. First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.07% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.05% or 1,725 shares. 4,712 are held by M&T Bank. Bryn Mawr Trust Com owns 4,092 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited holds 32,839 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.32% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).