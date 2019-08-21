Schein Henry (HSIC) Valuation Rose While Black Creek Investment Management Has Increased Holding; Exelon (EXC) Holder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $700,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 116,500 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 3.65 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 94,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.66M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 855,055 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 375,197 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $31.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 296,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Henry Schein Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ALLK,HSIC,HRTX – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Earnings See BioSpin’s Growth Revival? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein (HSIC) to Post Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

