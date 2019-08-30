Schein Henry (HSIC) Stake Maintained by Black Creek Investment Management Inc; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holder Rivulet Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 259,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 17,406 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 94,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.66M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 136,622 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 369,357 shares to 7.26 million shares, valued at $167.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

