Schein Henry (HSIC) Stake Lifted by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc; Sivik Global Healthcare Cut Position in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) as Market Value Declined

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beats earnings expectations, boosts outlook after regulatory setback; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.20; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 23,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 1.32 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 68,260 shares to 77,140 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 16,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,379 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt stated it has 8,075 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson & has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 39,711 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. M&T Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Hsbc Hldgs Plc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund has invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). First Republic Investment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 44,760 shares. 5,173 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 6,054 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 80 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,813 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.1% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Cibc Bancorporation Usa accumulated 0.04% or 4,491 shares.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 25,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp Camb Com Stk by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,183 were accumulated by Northeast. 5,131 were reported by Carnegie Cap Asset Management. Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Roanoke Asset Mngmt has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,117 shares. American Intl Gp owns 275,139 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Inc has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 453,380 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Blue Financial Capital accumulated 11,619 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Valley Advisers invested 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Capital Ca holds 0.13% or 16,832 shares. 13,400 were reported by Intact Inv Mngmt Inc. Carroll Assocs has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.36% or 5,360 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.