Schein Henry (HSIC) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Increased Its Position; Vulcan Value Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) as Stock Value Declined

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 165,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.97M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 1.03 million shares traded or 27.93% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 23,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 1.00M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.01 million for 66.38 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 968,162 shares to 8.93M shares, valued at $486.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 338,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings.