Schein Henry (HSIC) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Position by $479,550; Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Raised Its Position by $1.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,950 shares as the company's stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 23,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $63.28. About 400,388 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 214.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 210,128 shares as the company's stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 308,128 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.069 during the last trading session, reaching $3.901. About 307,907 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11,414 shares to 133,726 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 536,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Hudbay Reaches Agreement To Purchase Rosemont's Minority Joint Venture Interest – GlobeNewswire" on March 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Hudbay Will Appeal Unprecedented Rosemont Court Decision Toronto Stock Exchange:HBM – GlobeNewswire" published on August 01, 2019, Mining.com published: "Fireweed Zinc consolidates Macmillan Pass in the Yukon – MINING.com" on August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Management has 0.06% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 14,583 shares. 1.52 million are owned by Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 67,500 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department reported 66 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Brown Advisory accumulated 0.1% or 480,859 shares. 26,751 are owned by Bessemer Group. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 384,992 shares. Macquarie invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Hussman Strategic reported 60,000 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 628 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 38,352 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 65,618 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Street invested in 0.04% or 7.77 million shares.