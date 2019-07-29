Schein Henry (HSIC) Shareholder Black Creek Investment Management Upped Position by $5.67 Million as Share Value Rose; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 26,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,999 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 76,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 399,943 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 94,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.66 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.92. About 269,829 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley Bergman Shares Key Insights at Dykema’s 6th Annual Definitive Conference for Dental Service Organizations – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can IDEXX’s (IDXX) International Growth Drive Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HSIC vs. WST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Announces Acquisition of Elite Computer Italia – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley Bergman Discusses Bridging the Health Gap at the 106th National Dental Association Convention – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,308 shares. Aperio Gru Llc has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 90,680 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 18,603 shares stake. Captrust Fincl Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,102 shares. Franklin Incorporated holds 5,996 shares. Carderock Mgmt owns 30,691 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest accumulated 423,323 shares or 0.05% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 12 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 20 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 41,244 shares. Kennedy reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 41,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.35% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc by 474,739 shares to 8.65M shares, valued at $107.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 375,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $6.01 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Vossler Jennifer R. sold $749,800. On Monday, February 4 the insider MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Pinnacle Assocs invested in 0.03% or 13,855 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 122,668 shares. London Comm Of Virginia invested 2.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,251 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 19,165 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests invested in 7,087 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 3,043 shares. Mcdonald Invsts Ca reported 1.79 million shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 7,672 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 297,466 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Guyasuta Inv Inc reported 6,462 shares stake. Aqr Capital Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 615,384 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 91,580 shares to 564,280 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc.