Schein Henry (HSIC) Share Price Rose While Zuckerman Investment Group Increased by $5.70 Million Its Stake; Hood River Capital Management Holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Has Raised by $3.62 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 95,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 222,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 831,994 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) by 788.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 201,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 25,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.21M market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 451,143 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why We Believe Henry Schein’s Upcoming Animal Health Spin-Off Will Unlock 30% To 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schein completes Animal Health business spin-off – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Henry Schein, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 6,102 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 848 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 58,046 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 6,500 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 70,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 1,109 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 6,247 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 504,345 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 10,252 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 708,079 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 734,501 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Mngmt Limited Co reported 5,821 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 65,199 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 14 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 19,700 shares. Rothschild Asset Us holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 422,141 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 201,325 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 28,171 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Macquarie Group Limited invested in 2.36 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.02% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 55,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 5,000 shares. Shanda Asset owns 0.13% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 44,787 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 52,559 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 25,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) by 13,106 shares to 277,906 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 72,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC).