Schein Henry (HSIC) Market Value Rose While Black Creek Investment Management Has Lifted by $5.67 Million Its Position; Salem Capital Management Lowered Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $4.43 Million as Market Value Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 94,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.66 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.12. About 711,181 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares to 126,225 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,789 shares, and has risen its stake in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fire Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 76,000 shares. Northstar Advsrs Lc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,883 shares. Cullinan Assocs reported 161,349 shares. Avenir Corporation owns 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,000 shares. Korea Investment Corporation holds 1.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2.29M shares. Osborne Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 60,067 shares. Ssi Inv Management invested in 7,189 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd reported 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 4.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications stated it has 48,293 shares. Altavista Wealth invested 1.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Limited reported 124,100 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability stated it has 3,214 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Personal Svcs reported 57,146 shares. Buckingham Mgmt has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 4.46 million shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $25.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 296,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs reported 0.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 230,957 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 9,302 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 6,225 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp reported 25,150 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Country Club Co Na holds 6,841 shares. Cibc Asset owns 45,107 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Veritable LP invested in 18,553 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 11,788 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Res Incorporated accumulated 5,996 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited reported 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Palisade Asset Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 6,200 shares.

