Schein Henry (HSIC) Market Value Rose While Avenir Raised Its Position; As Kellogg Co (K) Market Valuation Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 2.62 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video)

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 117,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 448,297 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95 million, up from 331,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 1.33M shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2; 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Invest Gp Lc holds 688 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 26,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management reported 127,001 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 10,388 shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 0.23% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 25,193 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 191,427 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). The Michigan-based Columbia Asset has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 9,110 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.42% or 979,852 shares in its portfolio. Cap Research Global holds 7.79 million shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 23,695 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Suntrust Banks reported 16,221 shares. American Century reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $63.03 million activity.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 22,057 shares to 36,824 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA) by 264,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,506 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (NYSE:FBHS).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 22,671 shares to 239,532 shares, valued at $36.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).