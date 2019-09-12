Schein Henry (HSIC) Holding Has Raised by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc; Aviva Plc Has Trimmed Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding by $23.79 Million

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 23,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 1.25M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 73,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 46,634 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.07 million, down from 120,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $365.23. About 593,993 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Limited holds 0.28% or 155,082 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp holds 138 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 13,936 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 752 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,475 shares. Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) has invested 0.09% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Federated Pa owns 7,937 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Capital Inv Counsel holds 0.18% or 1,515 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 0.09% or 2,138 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 313,672 shares. Sit Invest Associate has 0.31% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc has 5,852 shares. Suvretta Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 119,018 shares to 920,341 shares, valued at $89.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 10,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $810.51 million for 19.26 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 11,769 shares. 1.96M were reported by Northern Corporation. Axa stated it has 72,041 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 4,075 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 370 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 6,821 shares. Alberta Invest Management holds 137,200 shares. Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 5,367 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 77,119 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability invested in 5,085 shares. First Personal Financial Services owns 833 shares. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.47% or 62,387 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Transamerica Advisors Inc reported 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 16,858 shares to 301,379 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 68,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.