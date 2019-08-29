Schein Henry (HSIC) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $5.67 Million; As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stock Declined, Holder Legacy Capital Partners Has Increased Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 94,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.66 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 771,496 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 5.87 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – CURRENT OFAC LICENCE ISSUED TO BP ENABLING PROVISION OF GOODS, SERVICES AND SUPPORT BY CERTAIN US PERSONS, EXPIRES ON 30 SEPTEMBER; 23/04/2018 – BP Gets First Chance to Sell U.S. Pipeline Stake Since its IPO; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aker Bp’s Rating To Ba1, Stable Outlook; 18/05/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – PAUL ANDERSON WILL NOT BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES – TOGETHER PROJECTS WILL DEVELOP TOTAL OF ABOUT 3 TRLN CUBIC FEET OF DISCOVERED GAS RESOURCES WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 400 BLN RUPEES; 08/04/2018 – BP, OMAN OIL TO DEVELOP 2ND PHASE OF GHAZEER: OMAN NEWS; 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS PLANS TO KEEP CARBON EMISSIONS FLAT BETWEEN 2015 AND 2025; 10/04/2018 – BP LAUNCHES FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 25/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft plans at least 2 pct annual production growth to 2022

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 296,000 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $52.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,100 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

