Schein Henry (HSIC) Holder Avenir Has Raised Its Holding by $7.02 Million; Towercrest Capital Management Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Has Boosted

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 117,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 448,297 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95 million, up from 331,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 1.09M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs invested in 1.66M shares. Prudential Pcl owns 0.17% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 810,702 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 80 shares. Agf holds 2,652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Investment Management Grp has invested 0.07% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Rampart Inv Limited Liability Company reported 1,863 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 29,198 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.22% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fil Ltd invested in 6 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Lifeplan Financial Inc accumulated 0% or 91 shares. 4,110 were accumulated by Advisor Ltd Llc. 153 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt. Coastline Tru owns 30,040 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,551 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $43.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 99,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,402 shares to 196,964 shares, valued at $21.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 11,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,640 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.