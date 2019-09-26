Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Telus Corp. (TU) Position; Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Telus Corp. (TU) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd acquired 38,372 shares as Telus Corp. (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 1.26 million shares with $46.59M value, up from 1.22 million last quarter. Telus Corp. now has $21.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 119,232 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -2.12, from 3.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 16 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 11 reduced and sold equity positions in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.23 million shares, down from 6.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) stake by 1.36M shares to 1.27M valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) stake by 34,415 shares and now owns 260,797 shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) was reduced too.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. for 40,582 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 126,317 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc. has 0.28% invested in the company for 47,800 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 421,800 shares.

