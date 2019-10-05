Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Position in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by $4.40 Million as Share Value Declined; Voya Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) as Stock Value Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 55,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.74M, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 885,263 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR SAYS U.S. TAX CHANGE ‘VERY HELPFUL’ FOR BANK; 16/05/2018 – SABADELL SABE.MC : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC ANAB.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43 FROM EUR 37; 14/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC GTES.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – Hostess Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Businessman Trotsenko eyes stake in Russia’s Globaltrans-RBC; 24/04/2018 – TCF FINANCIAL CORP TCF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 12/03/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 23/03/2018 – MONCLER MONC.Ml : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 33 FROM EUR 28

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 38.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 17,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 27,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $623,000, down from 44,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 721,584 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 29/03/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY USED TO REFINANCE IN FULL BORROWER’S $284.3 MLN IN TERM LOANS MATURING 2021; 07/03/2018 – Alkermes Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Seven Times Average; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – INTENDS TO SEEK IMMEDIATE GUIDANCE, INCLUDING REQUESTING A TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA TO DETERMINE NEXT STEPS REQUIRED TO RESUBMIT NDA; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss $62.5M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Change to Alkermes Ba3 Corporate Family Rating; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – EVALUATING IMPACT OF THE UPDATE ON PREVIOUSLY-ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES GETS REFUSAL TO FILE LETTER FROM FDA FOR ALKS 5461; 29/03/2018 – ALKERMES PLC SAYS ON MARCH 26, CO ,UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 16, 2011 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Conference May 21; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC ALKS.O – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.06 TO A NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.12 FY18

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.55B for 11.29 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 73,566 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $98.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 26,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 387.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Alkermes plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 550.00% negative EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,036 shares to 86,540 shares, valued at $34.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 81,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 870,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).