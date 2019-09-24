Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lowered Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position as Market Value Rose; Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Altfest L J & Company Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 69,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.15M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.37. About 571,959 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 9,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 5,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $927,000, down from 14,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.02. About 1.12 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) recent news: VMware commences Carbon Black tender offer (September 6, 2019); VMware Plunged 18.9% in August; VMware to Hold a Strategy and Product-Orientated, "Bus-Tour Style Q&A meeting" for the Investment Community (August 27, 2019); Analysts praise VMworld annual event; VMW +2.6% (August 29, 2019); Pivotal Software Stock Soared 57.3% in August (September 9, 2019).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 74,813 shares. Victory Cap holds 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 5,060 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 5,717 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 177 shares. Strs Ohio reported 343,175 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Prudential holds 7,392 shares. 5,138 were reported by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. Ruggie Cap Group Inc holds 20 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.03% or 114,879 shares. Cambridge Inc has 8,330 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings has invested 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.04% or 443,091 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 14,424 shares. Vestor Limited Liability has 24,463 shares. 5,720 are held by Piedmont Inv.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80M for 35.79 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40,777 shares to 47,601 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 19,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,182 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $918.30M for 17.46 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.