Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position by $309,200 as Stock Value Declined; Thor Industries (THO) Shares Declined While Southernsun Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 155,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 962,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.02 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 513,403 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 38,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96M, down from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 1.95 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $184.17 million for 14.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 208,833 shares to 620,608 shares, valued at $35.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.76 million for 6.93 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

