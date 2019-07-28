Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Upped Its Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Stake by $11.69 Million; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 223,057 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $742.05. About 3,208 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 44,176 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $111.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 38,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Amazing Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2019: HAL,TRNX,MEOH – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Methanex Q1 earnings impacted by lower methanol prices; increases dividend by 9% – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Growth From China Fuels Methanex – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Methanex Corporation Announces Passing of Director Toronto Stock Exchange:MX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on October 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust tries to fend off activist investor, delays meeting – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces Change of Trustee – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Group Issues Open Letter To Texas Pacific Land Trustees David Barry And John Norris – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 2,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 1,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.02% or 720 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt Ab owns 5,042 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 20,514 shares. Millennium Management Llc holds 907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De reported 13,519 shares. White Elm Cap Ltd Llc has invested 4.45% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moreover, First Dallas Securities has 12.21% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 886 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Newfocus Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Hsbc Public accumulated 406 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 1,842 shares. Moreover, Wms Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).