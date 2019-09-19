Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Cut Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Position by $4.40 Million; Stock Value Declined; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) Has Trimmed by $29.61 Million as Share Price Rose

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 55,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.74 million, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.71. About 436,877 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO ENDS SPEECH; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 07/05/2018 – AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AGIO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND NET SALES C$418M; 11/05/2018 – MEG ENERGY CORP MEG.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 27/04/2018 – RBC SAYS 1Y-4Y FIXED MORTGAGE RATES TO RISE 15BPS: STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – RBC’s Cassidy Says Banks Are the Place to Be (Video)

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 259,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.87M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $128.67. About 794,591 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.04 million shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $478.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.96M shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 27,395 shares. Ima Wealth reported 1,496 shares stake. Blair William Il has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Saturna Corp holds 6,919 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,849 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.77% or 116,676 shares. St Germain D J Comm has 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 700 shares. Alpha Windward Lc owns 2,780 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Llc reported 1,880 shares stake. Vanguard Gru accumulated 86.13M shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited stated it has 390,145 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.66M shares. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & has invested 0.65% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.81 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

