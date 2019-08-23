Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Boosted Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Holding by $413,871; Stock Price Declined; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $12.04 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 300,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.37 million, down from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 5.82 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 6.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 1.44M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 24/04/2018 – CATION URGES CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS TO VOTE BACK ITS NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Voting Results; 19/04/2018 – ISS backs Cation Capital’s nominations to Crescent Point board; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Shareholders Elect All Company Board Nominees; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Investor Nominates Directors Amid Push for Change; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO CAST THEIR VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD AND CONTINUE TO SUPPORT NOMINEES PUT FORTH BY CO; 25/04/2018 – Cation Capital Urges Crescent Point Shareholders to Vote for Decisive Change: Vote for ALL FOUR of Cation’s Highly Qualified; 10/04/2018 – Cation Capital Files Proxy Circular and Releases Letter to Crescent Point Energy Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-Interested Activist Attack; 03/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Achieves Significant Growth in U.S. Operations and Announces Strategic Land Position in the East Shale Du

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 44,176 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $111.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 4,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Intact Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Osmium Limited holds 0.21% or 76,250 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited invested in 0.16% or 7.64M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Cibc Markets Inc owns 2.54M shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Numerixs Investment accumulated 46,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Assetmark invested in 0% or 140 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Moreover, Ajo LP has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 67,364 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.37 million shares. The New York-based Element Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

