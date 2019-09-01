Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Position by $11.69 Million; Stock Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Argentiere Capital Ag Cut Its Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 258,417 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 63.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 18,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Mega-Cap Tech Stocks on a Rebound Now – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Mockup Gives Look at Final Design – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s 8% Total Yield Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America New York owns 21,420 shares. Btim holds 1.02M shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Ltd Co stated it has 178,844 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 723,950 shares. 59,382 are held by Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, M has 2.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Girard Ptnrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 140,572 shares. 80,920 were reported by Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp holds 15,207 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pacifica Ltd Company owns 0.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,465 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,792 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il accumulated 3.5% or 172,475 shares. F&V Cap Limited Company owns 6,731 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio.