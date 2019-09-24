Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding; Sphera Funds Management LTD Lifted Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) stake by 30.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd acquired 307,679 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 1.30 million shares with $49.99M value, up from 993,097 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corp now has $33.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 2.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) stake by 147.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd acquired 280,000 shares as Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR)’s stock declined 20.18%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 470,000 shares with $4.28 million value, up from 190,000 last quarter. Proqr Thrapeutics N V now has $241.26 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 51,212 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 602,307 shares to 400,000 valued at $7.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 15,283 shares and now owns 23,217 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 6.36% above currents $40.44 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. B. Riley & Co maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 3. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division invested 0.12% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Street holds 0.11% or 37.83M shares in its portfolio. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 58,186 shares. Becker Cap Management holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.01M shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.22% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Assetmark has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Malaga Cove Capital Lc accumulated 46,170 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 130,195 shares. 21,923 are owned by Wellington Shields Limited Liability Co. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Korea Invest has 0.15% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 896,168 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 1,090 shares stake.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) stake by 606,559 shares to 1.72 million valued at $27.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) stake by 69,774 shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) was reduced too.