Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Raised Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Position by $11.69 Million as Stock Value Declined; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26M, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 154,203 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 13,052 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $78.91. About 313,826 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability reported 2,683 shares. Sigma Counselors Inc reported 22,226 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 267,593 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). American Money Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.87% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 236,334 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Prudential accumulated 164,063 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 27,812 shares. 2,719 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. Strategic Fin Services Inc has 0.62% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 54,364 shares. Ent Fin Service Corp holds 0% or 23 shares. Advisor Ltd has invested 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Canandaigua National Bank owns 2,644 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield California (MYC) by 73,072 shares to 102,224 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ca Muni Value Fund (NCA).

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $228.16 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.