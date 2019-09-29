Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lowered By $8.12 Million Its Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Stake; Shorts at Creative Realities (CREX) Lowered By 18.12%

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) stake by 11.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 34,415 shares as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 260,797 shares with $61.56M value, down from 295,212 last quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. now has $30.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 271,571 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS

Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ:CREX) had a decrease of 18.12% in short interest. CREX’s SI was 58,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.12% from 71,200 shares previously. With 66,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ:CREX)’s short sellers to cover CREX’s short positions. The SI to Creative Realities Inc’s float is 1%. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 7,142 shares traded. Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) has declined 67.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.38% the S&P500.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $16.76 million. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web media that enables its clients to engage with their consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.62 million for 15.48 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $240 lowest target. $276’s average target is 25.23% above currents $220.4 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets.

