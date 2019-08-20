Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Toronto (TD) Stake by $2.03 Million; Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Market Valuation Rose While Fj Capital Management Upped Stake

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29M, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 519,041 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 69,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 567,154 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, up from 498,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 1,147 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

More notable recent Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 72% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Shore United Bank Opens Branch in West Ocean City, Maryland – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Inc stated it has 151,345 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 91,797 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Fsi Ltd Liability stated it has 11,338 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.13% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 12,900 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated reported 185,412 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 482,592 shares. 551,916 were accumulated by Banc Funds Limited Liability Corporation. Corbyn Management Md reported 126,010 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 61,579 shares to 122,421 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 16,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,165 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).